New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MarketAxess by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.9 %

MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

