New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

PDCE opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,430. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

