New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.9 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $182.28 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.