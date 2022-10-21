New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,296,000 after buying an additional 669,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.64 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

