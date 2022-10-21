New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Shares of MANH opened at $125.47 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

