New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $592,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

