New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ingredion worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

