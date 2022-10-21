New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Exelixis worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

