New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.37 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Olin worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Down 0.6 %

OLN stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

