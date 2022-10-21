New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.05 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $124.82 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

