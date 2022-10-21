New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 139.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $10,916,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 67.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.