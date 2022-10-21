New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.97 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.