New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

