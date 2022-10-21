New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

