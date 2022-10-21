New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1 %

UHS stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.57 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

