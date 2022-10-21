New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,464 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

