New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $442,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $365,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $633,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

