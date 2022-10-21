New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

