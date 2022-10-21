New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $53.44 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

