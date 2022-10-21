New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $245.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $219.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

