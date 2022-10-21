New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 20.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 203.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Jabil stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.