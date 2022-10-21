New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

