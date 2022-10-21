New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,637 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Organon & Co. by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

