New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,727 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

