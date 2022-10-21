New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,546 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

