New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,903 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Etsy worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

