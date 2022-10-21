New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

