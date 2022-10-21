New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,018 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $15,834,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.