New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Repligen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 76.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Repligen by 30.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Repligen by 21.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Repligen Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

