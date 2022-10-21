New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 809 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.59 and its 200 day moving average is $292.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.