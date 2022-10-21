New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 827 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 227,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Western Union by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 129,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 16.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.