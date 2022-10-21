New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 893 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

