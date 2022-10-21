New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $331,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.95 and its 200-day moving average is $293.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

