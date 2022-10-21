New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

CIEN stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

