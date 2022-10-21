News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.66. News shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 70,132 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

