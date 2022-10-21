NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

