NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.49

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 787605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

