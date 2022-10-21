NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NiSource Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. CWM LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

