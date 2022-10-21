NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.
NiSource Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.
Institutional Trading of NiSource
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. CWM LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
