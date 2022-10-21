Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 173,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

