Northland Securities Cuts PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $31.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $829.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

