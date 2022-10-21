Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $516.59

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $516.59 and last traded at $516.34, with a volume of 6662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

