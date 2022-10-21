Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 177,936 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

