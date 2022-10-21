Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 177,936 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.00.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
