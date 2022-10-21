nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NVT opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

