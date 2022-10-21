OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after buying an additional 173,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.