Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.95% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLPX. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

