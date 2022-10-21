ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $59.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

