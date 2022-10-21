ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.