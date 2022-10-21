Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

