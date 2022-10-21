Oppenheimer Comments on CNH Industrial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.24 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

