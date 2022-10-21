Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oshkosh by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

